Wushu Association celebrates World Wushu Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Wushu Association of Jammu and Kashmir celebrated World Wushu Kungfu Day with enthusiasm in all districts of the State.

In Srinagar, the celebration was held at Sher-i-Kashmir Indoor Stadium wherein Manager Indoor Stadium was the Chief Guest who encouraged wushu players.

In Jammu, the function was organised at MA Stadium wherein wushu players showed some stunts under the supervision of coaches and the officials of Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council.

In Bandipora, Deputy Commissioner, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary was the Chief Guest while SSP Bandipora was the Guest of Honour.

In Baramulla, the function was held at Degree College in which the principal distributed the prizes among the winners.

In Budgam, the function was held at Soibugh and later certificates were distributed among the winners.

Udhampur and Samba Districts also celebrated the day with great fervour. The office bearers of the association encouraged the youths of the districts to learn wushu for their better future. J&K Police Central Wushu team also organised the function at Srinagar in which the sports officer distributed the prizes among the winners.

Vijay Saraf (President) and Ranjeet Kalra, Vice President of the association and Member BCCI congratulated all the wushu players across the State on the occasion and said that wushu is the promising sports in the State and hoped that two players will bring laurels for the country and State in the 18th Asian Games.

They also wished best of luck to the Indian wushu team for the Asian Games headed by Kuldeep Handoo (Chief Coach).