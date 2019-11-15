‘Wrong parking of 2 wheelers creating nuisance’

State Times News

RAJOURI: The shopkeepers have strongly resented the parking of two wheelers in the busy market of Rajouri town which creates congestion and inconvenience not only to the pedestrians but also the business of these shopkeepers. During his visit to Gurdwara Chhatti Patshahi Rajouri on November 12, 2019 the shopkeepers brought to the notice of SSP Rajouri Yougal Manhas who assured that the problem will be looked into.

Shopkeepers Pawan Gupta, Vishal Vaid, Bhanu Partap, Mohit Malhotra, Ashwani Sharma, Happy Singh Gafoor, Asif Bhat, Bashir and others said that youths have made a fashion to drive speedily in the market and scaring the pedestrians, which many a times caused injury to the people. “They also indulged in triple riding and often park their bikes and scooties in front of the shops not for a while but for hours together and cause congestion and inconvenience to the customers. The shopkeepers have appealed to the SSP Rajouri to take suitable steps to check this over speeding and wrong parking of two wheelers in this narrow market of Rajouri town.