Written test of General Line Teacher, Patwari to be held at Kargil Airport Strip

State Times News

KARGIL: According to a notification of the Secretary, District Service Selection Recruitment Board (DSSRB), District Employment and Counseling Center (DE&CC) Kargil Ladakh, the centre notice issued vide his office Notice No: DDE-K/DSSRB/Exam/post/2019/2319-28, dated: 12-10-2019 has been rescinded and now the written test for the post of General Line Teacher and Patwari shall be held at Kargil Airport Strip on the dates and time already notified.

The notification further reads that all terms and conditions already notified vide the above referred notice shall remain intact.