Written test for Supervisor, Work Supervisor, Driver for Kargil today

KARGIL: According to a notification issued by the Secretary, District Service Selection Recruitment Board, District Employment and Counseling Center Kargil, Ladakh , the written test for the posts of Supervisor ICDS (2019), Work Supervisor (2019) and Driver (2014) has been rescheduled.

The written test for these posts will now be conducted on October 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Khree Sultan Cho Sports Stadium , Kargil.

The notification further reads that all terms and conditions already notified vide the above referred notice shall remain intact.