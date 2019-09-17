Written test for Jr Asstt, Techs (Migrants) posts

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is likely to conduct written examination for the post of Junior Assistant (Migrants) and Technician-3 (Migrants) on October 12, 2019. The candidates are advised to be in touch with official website of JKSSB (www.jkssb.nic.in) and Administrative Officer JKSSB Jammu/Kashmir for further updates.
