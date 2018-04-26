Written examination for SIs’ post likely in June

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The written examination for the post of Sub Inspectors is likely to be held on 2nd or 3rd week of June, 2018.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Office of the Chairman Police Recruitment Board notified for the information of all the candidates who have qualified Physical Endurance Test/Physical Standard Test (PET/PST) for the posts of Sub Inspectors in J&K Police under Transparent Recruitment Process (TRP) that the written examination for the post of Sub Inspectors is likely to be held on 2nd or 3rd week of June, 2018, the exact date thereof shall be notified separately. The written examination for the candidates of Jammu province will be held in District Jammu and that of Kashmir province (including Leh and Kargil) in District Srinagar. However, any candidate from District Leh and Kargil desirous to appear in the written examination in District Jammu, may exercise their option online on the J&K Police website www.jkpolice.gov.in on the link earmarked for the same which may be visible from April 25, 2018.

The last date for such option is May 7, 2018 upto 4:00 PM and after expiry of the aforesaid date, no such request will be entertained.