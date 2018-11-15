Wrestling trials on Nov 17

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Wrestling Association shall be conducting selection trials to name state team for the forthcoming 63rd Men’s Free Style, Greco Roman Style and 21st Women Senior National Championship to be held at Nandini Nagar Sports Complex, Nawabganj, Gonda in Uttar Pradesh from November 29 to December 2.

The trials shall be held at University of Jammu on November 17 from 9:00 AM onwards, a handout issued here on Wednesday informed.

Wrestlers have been advised to report to Jai Bharat (8717024777) and Dheeraj Sharma (9797585822) as also Ravinder Sharma (7889602273) at the given date and time.

Interested wrestlers have to bring along two passport size photographs and Aadhaar card for the documentation purpose.

Young wrestlers in the age group of 18 and 19 years must provide a medical certificate and parental authentication, the handout added.