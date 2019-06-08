Wrestling retains sheen; offers opportunities to youth: Slathia

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

VIJAYPUR: Former Minister and National Conference State Secretary Surjeet Singh Slathia on Saturday said that wrestling continues to retain its sheen, especially in rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir, saying this sports offers opportunities to the wrestlers to shine at the national and international levels.

“Youth have been showing keen interest in traditional games but due to lack of avenues their talent generally remains confined to local areas only”, Slathia said while presenting trophies to the winner and runner up at the conclusion of the Seventh Annual Mohammad Shab Ali Malang Peer Baba Wrestling Competition held at Ranjhri in Vijaypur Assembly Constituency.

While Slathia was Chief Guest at the event, Daljeet Singh, Sarpanch was Guest of Honour. Slathia sought focused attention towards promotion of rural and traditional sports and hoped that adequate coaching and necessary wherewithal would be made available for achieving desired objectives. He said the Youth Welfare and Sports agency will have to play its crucial role in this regard.

Slathia told the sports enthusiasts that the display of Dangal will serve as a source of inspiration for budding wrestlers. He hoped they will learn from the veterans and emulate their spirit. He said in this era of competition the youth have to be best in their chosen spheres.

The former minister expressed happiness over the enthusiasm of rural youth in traditional games like Kabadi and wrestling, saying these still retains the sheen of yesteryears. “We have to maintain this momentum by giving fillip to these activities in a big way”, he said and hoped that the rural sportsmen will prove their mettle and ensure big wins various state and national level events.

Besides hundreds of sports lovers, prominent citizens of the area witnessed the wrestling competition. Prominent among those present include the Organiser of the event Titu Baba, Yashpal Kumar, Rashpal Singh, Prem Chand, Parveen Kumar and Dalip Singh.

Slathia complimented and congratulated the participants in the competition besides organisers for holding the annual event.