Wreath laying video of a IAF Commando who laid his life during encounter in Hajin yesterday

ARMY PAYS TRIBUTE TO VALIANT MARTYR

SRINAGAR: Army today paid befitting tribute to the Indian Air Force Garud comrade who made the supreme sacrifice during Counter Terrorist operations at Hajin, Bandipora on 18 Nov 2017. The Air Force Garud was operating with the Army for operational experience and training.

In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt, Lt Gen JS Sandhu, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks along with Air Cdre VS Choudhary, AOC 1 Wing AF, paid homage to the martyr on behalf of a proud nation. Officials from other security agencies also joined in paying their last respects to the martyr.

Martyr Cpl Jyoti Prakash Nirala, 31 years of age, had joined the IAF in 2005 and hailed from Danavar town in Rohtas district of Bihar.

The mortal remains of the martyr were flown for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved families of the martyr and the IAF.