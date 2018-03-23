Wreath laying ceremony of Martyr SGCT Deepak Thusoo held at DPL Jammu

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Naeem Akhtar, Minister for Public Works, led the civil and police officers in laying floral tributes on the mortal remains of Martyr SGCT Deepak Thusoo at District Police Lines here on Thursday.

Ghulam Nabi Lone, Minister for Agriculture Production, MLAs Sat Sharma, Ravinder Raina, Rajesh Gupta, B.B Vyas, Chief Secretary, R.K Goyal, Principal Secretary, Home, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary to CM, H.K Sharma, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, V.K Singh, Special DG, Abdul Gani Mir, ADGP CID, S.D Singh Jamwal, IGP Jammu, Jagjit Kumar, IGP (Tech.), Surinder Kumar, Director SSG and Yoginder Koul, IGP (Retd.) were present and paid tributes.

MLA Devender Rana also laid wreaths on the mortal remains of the martyr on behalf of National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Working President, Omar Abdullah. Joined by former MLC and senior leader Vijay Bakaya and stream of National Conference Minority Cell leaders, Rana conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family, prayed for peace to the soul of martyr and strength to the members of family and friends to bear this irreparable loss.

The mortal remains of the martyr were brought today from Srinagar where wreath laying was also held at DPL Srinagar today morning.

Martyr SGCT Deepak Thusoo attained martyrdom while fighting with terrorists in Kupwara. He is survived by aged mother, wife, minor children about 12 years son and about 7 years daughter and an unmarried sister.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police, Dr. S.P Vaid along with IGP Kashmir, S.P Pani visited the house of SPO Mohammad Yousuf, who was killed in the fierce encounter of yesterday at Halmatpora.

DGP assured all help from the Department to the family. Further while interacting with the family and villagers DGP acknowledged the exemplary courage shown by the official in the line of duty. The official is survived by wife, five children and old parents.