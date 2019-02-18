Wreath laying ceremony for Martyr HC Abdul Rashid held at DPL Srinagar

Share Share 0 Share

To pay honor and respect to martyr Head Constable Abdul Rashid resident of Tanghdar District Kupwara, who attained martyrdom today while fighting terrorists at Pulwama, a wreath laying ceremony was held at District Police Lines, Srinagar.

Civil & Police Officers led by Advisor to Hon’ble Governor Shri K. Vijay Kumar, DGP J&K Police Shri Dilbag Singh-IPS, IGP Ops CRPF Shri Zulfikar Hassan-IPS, IGP Kashmir Shri S. P. Pani, DC Srinagar Shri Abid Rashid Shah laid floral wreaths on the mortal remains & paid rich tributes to the martyr for the supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty.

Among others who paid floral tributes to the martyr include senior officers of CAPF, SSP Srinagar Shri Haseeb Mughal, SSP Security Shri Imtiyaz Hussain, other officers and jawans of the district police and other forces.

Martyr Abdul Rashid’s family is survived by wife, two minor daughters Hafsa Rashid aged 06 years, Mehrooz Rashid aged 10 months and an unemployed brother.