WP refugees waiting for compensation package

AARYAN SHARMA

JAMMU: More than two months have passed when Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had made an announcement to compensate West Pakistan Refugees but till date not even a single penny has been provided to them.

The announcement of the Union Home Minister in Jammu on June 9 was followed by a press note issued on June 16 by the Union Home Ministry giving details of the compensation package.

On June 19, 2018, the BJP pulled out of the PDP led alliance government in Jammu and Kashmir.

The top brass of the party had accused Mehbooba Mufti of stalling developmental projects in Jammu and Ladakh regions and not paying attention towards settlement of refugees and releasing their compensation.

Even BJP President Amit Shah levelled serious allegations against the Mehbooba Mufti led government, accusing it of failing in providing compensation to the PoJK refugees and others.

Now two months have passed not even a single West Pakistani Refugee has so far received compensation amount of Rs 5.50 lakh.

Interestingly, even the process to complete formalities to ensure direct transfer of compensation amount in to the bank accounts of West Pakistan refugees has not been initiated by the governmental agencies.

BJP MP Jugal Kishore recently claimed the process is getting delayed due to non-inclusion of large number of families of West Pakistan refugees in the existing list.

He said a high level review meeting is scheduled to take place with the Advisors to Governor and Divisional Commissioner Jammu to finalise the modalities.

As per official records, the State government had registered claims of 5,764 families leaving behind large number of poor families, who could not complete the formalities due to ignorance.

President of the West Pakistan Refugee Action Committee Labha Ram Gandhi claims that 19,960 Refugee families are living in Jammu and Kashmir but as per Government records only 5,764 families stand registered.

“We will fight for each and every member of the Refugee Action Committee, as they have been waiting for justice for last three generations”, he added.

Sukhdev Singh,Vice President of the West Pakistan Refugees Action Committee said that after announcing the compensation package, the Government should have fulfilled demand for grant of Permanent Resident Certificate. He said in absence of the PRCs, their children cannot apply for State government jobs, exercise their right to franchise in the State Assembly elections and cannot purchase land.

Another West Pakistan Refugee living in Dablehar in RS Pura area said, “We will continue to fight for our citizenship rights; we are living in houses which we cannot call our own; we cannot even own the land in the State”. He added that the refugee children continue to struggle to get government jobs, as they are facing discrimination for want of State subject. “We have been pleading before successive governments at the Centre and in the State to acknowledge our plight and treat our cases on humanitarian basis and deliver justice to us”, he said, adding that these refugees are pinning hopes on final decision on Article 35A.