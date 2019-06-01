Wow! We increased tainted MPs in 17th Lok Sabha

Share Share 0 Share

Mahadeep Singh Jamwal

Majority among those who are on streets celebrating the election results are not the jubilations for return of BJP MPs or of other party, but of the ‘Appealing man’ Modi. The ignorant jubilatory is deprived of the facts that in actuality, they have returned somehow half of its new MPs with declared criminal cases and facing charges of murder, rape, kidnapping, and crimes against women. These are our ‘polished diamonds’ (in crime), we are banking upon to make India ‘Vishav Guru’. There is a continuous increase in the proportion of candidates having criminal cases against them, contesting and winning. In 2009 elections, 1,158 out of 7,810 contesting candidates, in 2014, 1,404 out of 8,205, and in 2019 elections, 1,500 out of 7928 contestants, had history of declared criminal cases against themselves, including 400 out of 3370 independent candidate. Of these 1500 tainted candidates that contested in 2019, a total of 1,070 candidates had declared cases against them, related to rape, murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, and crimes against women etc.

Data available on search engines enlighten us that out of the 539 winners in Lok Sabha election 2019, analyzed, 233 MPs have declared criminal cases against themselves. There is an increase of 44 per cent in the number of MPs with declared criminal cases since 2009. The number of tainted MPs is ever increasing, that was 162 (30 per cent) in 15th Lok Sabha, 185 (34 per cent) in 16th Lok Sabha, have now all time high 233 (43 per cent) in 17th Lok Sabha. Whereas it is worrisome for judicious minds, it is an occasion of jubilation for those going to form the new government. These MPs were given party tickets and their win is now celebrated as victory of democracy, whereas we can say, it is the victory of criminals over helpless voters and this situation might have been looking towards Indian Constitution, a helpless document and towards ECI a paralyzed body. Modi may have the mighty hammer to keep these tainted representatives in tight corner but in the long run it is not a healthy sign for vibrant democracy.

A visitation to the folio of the serious criminal cases related to rape, murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women, etc. tagged with the MPs directory, we find it is also climbing the ladder. In 2009, 76 (14 per cent), in 2014, 112 (21 per cent) and in 2019 the number have gone up to 159 (29 per cent) that have taken flight to Parliament. Among these 159 new law makers, we have 10 MPs, who have declared convicted cases against themselves, 11 MPs with declared cases related to murder, 30 winners with declared cases of attempt to murder, 19 MPs who have declared cases related to crimes against women, including three MPs related to rape and six MPs with declared cases of kidnapping and around 29 winners have declared cases related to hate speech. The new Lok Sabha has surpassed the previous two in electing MPs with criminal records.

Indian political parties that claim of handing down a neat and clean Government have made mockery of the system and had been accommodating tainted MPs in the cabinet that may be UPA government of 2009, led by Dr. Man Mohan Singh (Neat and clean image) or NDA Government of 2014, led by Mr. Modi (Gujarat Riots of 2002 at his back). Similarly when we tag the political party’s tally of victorious candidates in 2019, a horrific and shameful picture has emerged with respect to tainted MPs and some of them will occupy cabinet berths.

The NDA in offing to install new government has most dreadful punches in its fold. Out of 303 winners from the BJP, 116 (39 per cent) are tainted with declared criminal cases against them. The BJP has fielded 175 (40%) overall tainted candidates including 124 facing serious criminal cases and of them 116 (66%) including 87 (70%) facing serious criminal cases of rape, murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, and crimes against women are the winners.

The tables of other allying partners of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are also enough dusted as to reflect a shining image. 13 (81 per cent) including 8 (50 per cent) with serious criminal cases are among 16 winning candidates from Janata Dal (United). The compass directs us to similar situation among other party’s also. The Indian National Congress (INC) had fielded 164 (39%) tainted candidates and among 52 winners, 29 (57%) including 19 (37%) charged with serious criminal cases. In Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) fold there are 10 (43%) including 6 (26%) with serious criminal cases of the 23 winner, that are tainted. The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) have 9 (43 per cent) including 4 (18 per cent) with serious criminal cases, of the 22 winning candidates. Top among the tainted MPs is Dean Kuriakose from Idukki constituency in Kerala from Congress having declared 204 criminal cases against him.

Largely speaking, all but not one, Election Commission of India (ECI), Modi Government, Apex Court and ultimately the voters failed to curtail the criminalization of the Parliament. This situation stire the populace, that we can never have a neat and clean Parliament, ever in India, of which Indians could feel proud of. This is owing to the reason of criminalization of the politics that means the criminals entering the politics, contesting elections, getting elected to the Parliament/ Assemblies and getting inducted into Cabinet berths. It takes place primarily because of the nexus between the criminals and some of the politicians. In every election all parties without exception put up candidates with a criminal background. Even though some of us whine about the decision taken by the parties, the general trend is that these candidates are elected to office. When we have tainted MPs in Parliament as part of ‘Representative form of Democracy’, surely we can vouch for that Democracy is not in safe hands though there may be a strong or majority government. It takes great deal of courage to see our parliament in all its tainted glory, yet we have to pin our hopes for better laws from it.

We remember, when Apex Court in 2018, on the rapid rise of criminalization in politics, had recalled the words of freedom fighter and last Governor-General of India, C. Rajagopalachari as back as in 1922, anticipated the present state of affairs 25 years before Independence, how Independent India’s founding fathers apprehended the slow slide of honesty and integrity in politics. Similarly, the judgment quotes Rajendra Prasad, who said, “A Constitution like a machine is a lifeless thing. It acquires life because of the men who control it and operate it. The court talks about the limitations of a Constitution through the words of B.R. Ambedkar. “A Constitution can provide only the organs of State. The factors on which the working of those organs of the State depends are the people and the political parties.

Concluding, come what may, the words “Wow! We increased tainted MPs in 17th Lok Sabha” is the true reflection of our 17th Lok Sabha and voters ignorant about value of their vote are celebrating it and big chunk of MPs having serious cases of murder, crime against woman, rape, and kidnapping are celebrating their (voters) foolishness and eyeing towards their mentors for being routed to the cabinet berths in the new Government.