Would love to play James Bond, says Henry Cavill

Los Angeles: Actor Henry Cavill has expressed his interest in taking over the mantel of playing famed British spy James Bond from Daniel Craig.

Craig is all set to hang his boots after his final outing as the famed British Secret Service agent in Bond 25.

Cavill, who is currently awaiting the release of “Mission: Impossible – Fallout”, said he is up for job and would “love to do it”.

“I would love to do it of course. I think Bond would be a really fun role. It’s British, it’s cool. I think that now that I have my ‘Mission: Impossible’ badge we can do real stunts and really amp it up as well…” the actor told Yahoo Movies.

“Not to say they weren’t doing real stunts I’m just saying it would be fun for me to actually take what I’ve learnt on this and carry it through to a movie like Bond. I’d love to play a Brit. I don’t get to play a Brit very often. So yes, I would love the opportunity and if they were to ask I would say yes,” he added. (PTI)