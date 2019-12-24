Worsening situation

Dear Editor, The passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is but an ill-thought out decision of the Government and is bound to increase the country’s population as doors will be opened for immigrants from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan. Given the troubling state of the Indian economy and high levels of unemployment, more people are likely to join the queue for jobs and education. This will have an adverse impact on our economy. The country is already grappling with limited resources that are insufficient to cater to the needs of its large population. Devendra Khurana, Bhopal.
