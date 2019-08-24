WORRIED OPPN

Once again opposition leaders have been sent back from the Srinagar airport. The aim of the delegation had been to take stock of the situation in the state, which has practically remained under a communication shutdown, following the Union government’s move to bifurcate the state into two union territories and dilute Article 370 a fortnight ago. The 12-member team from New Delhi reached Srinagar just before 2:30 pm. This is the first concerted effort by the combined opposition to register its protest outside the halls of the Parliament against what it called an “unilateral and unconstitutional” decision of the government to bifurcate the state and read down Article 370. Earlier, many leaders including Yechury, Raja, Azad had tried visiting the Valley separately but were forced to return from the airports after being denied entry. The parties later issued statements to condemn the moves to deny senior political leaders entry in Jammu and Kashmir. What makes the opposition to cram in Kashmir at a point of time when one side Pakistan is mongering war from external sides in support with terrorists and on the other side there is equal threat of internal extremism? If the joint opposition feels democracy is at threat in Kashmir let them put a cohesive front to convince people about the terrorism threat coming from across the border. Will these leaders take up the cudgel to do so the onus? These political leaders should cooperate with the government by not visiting Srinagar as they would be putting other people to inconvenience. Where were these leaders till date when so much of turmoil was in Kashmir Valley? Nobody from the ‘worried squad’ ever visited the turmoil affected state. Senior opposition leaders should understand that top priority would be given to maintaining peace, order and preventing loss of human lives.