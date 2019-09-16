World Urdu Mushaira organised

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In connection with the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the University of Jammu, the Department of Urdu, University of Jammu, in collaboration with Academy of Art, Culture and Languages organised a ‘World Urdu Mushaira’ here on Sunday.

Dr Meenakshi Kilam, Registrar, University of Jammu was the Chief Guest while reputed poet of sub-continent Aresh Shahbai presided over the Mushaira. Dr Taqi Abedi, a legendary Urdu writer from Canada was the Guest of Honour. Various other poets including Amin Banihali, Mohan Singh Ulfat, Dr Liyaqat Jafri, Pervaiz Malik, Sunita Raina, Touseef Tabish, Betab Jaipuri, Pritpal Singh Betab and Balraj Bakshi recited their poetry during the Mushaira.

Dr Meenakshi Kilam, in her address, described Urdu as a language of peace, love and brotherhood. He complemented HoD Urdu Deptt, Prof Shohab Inayat Malik for his efforts to promote Urdu language and literature in Jammu and Kashmir. She said that these types of activities promote communal harmony and national integration.

Dr Taqi Abedi, in his speech, said that he had come to Jammu by traveling about 20,000 Km from Canada and lauded University of Jammu for organising such programmes of high standard. He also threw light on the poetry, presented by different poets.

Prof Mula Baksh from AMU, Dr Javeed Anwar from BHU, Sunita Raina from Delhi, Dr Fahim Akhter from London, Dr Taqi Abedi from Canada and others also recited their poetry, which were highly appreciated by audience.

Highlighting importance and origin of Mushaira, Aresh Shahbai said that Mushaira always played a vital role in the promotion of language.

The welcome address was presented by HoD Urdu and Dean Faculty of Arts Prof Shohab Inayat Malik while formal vote of thanks was presented by Dr Mohd Reyaz Ahmed, Associate Professor, Department of Urdu, University of Jammu.

Dr Khwaja Ekram-ud-Din, Dr Mohammad Mahsin and Dr Shakila Sahar were also present on the occasion.