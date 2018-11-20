World Toilet Day observed

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Sulabh International Social Service Organisation Jammu and Kashmir has organised Swacchh Bharat Abhiyan on the eve of World Toilet Day at General Bus Stand Jammu.

The valedictory function was celebrated of World Toilet Day in the premises of Headquarter Jammu.

Anil Kumar Singh Honourary Controller Sulabh International Social Service Organization (SISSO) Jammu & Kashmir, Sunil Singh Assistant Honourary Controller SISSO, Ramesh Kumar Tak President Traders Welfare Association General Bus Stand Jammu and Rajan Gupta General Secretary Traders Welfare Association General Bus Stand Jammu were graced the occasion. Sunil Singh read the message written by Dr Bindeshwar Pathak Founder, Sulabh Sanitation & Social Reformer Movement. On this occasion, Bishwanath Singh, Harish Kumar, shopkeepers, Verandra Kumar Jha, Rakesh Singh, Mithilesh Singh, Sahil Kumar, Vinod Kumar and all social workers of Sulabh International were present.