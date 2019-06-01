World No Tobacco Day observed

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: The Department of Health & Family Welfare Block Ghat in collaboration with National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, CVD and Stroke under the supervision of Block Medical Officer (BMO) Ghat Dr Mohammad Fareed Bhat on Friday observed the World No Tobacco Day at Block Hqr Ghat.

The programme was attended by the staff of Health Department Ghat and students from Hussain Paramedical Institute Ghat.

In the programme, besides health staff, various students threw light on this day besides highlighting the ill effects of using tobacco products among younger generation which is posing a great threat to human life.

Bhat urged the students fraternity to spread awareness in the society about the bad effects of using tobacco and its products, starting from their respective homes, to make the surroundings a tobacco free zone.

Dr Bhat further said that at present smoking and tobacco chewing is single risk factor for all killer diseases whether cardiac events, stroke, lung cancer, mouth cancer, malignancies of wind pipe, food pipe and stomach and all sorts of vascular disorders and hence its use should be eradicated from the society.

The participants were advised to refrain from tobacco abuse. The lecture also highlighted the ways to get rid of this habit.

Later, a pledge was taken by all the participants for shunning the use of tobacco.

Among others who were present on this occasion included Dr Rashida, Dr Sheikh Shakir, Principal Hussain Paramedical Institute Mudassir Wani, Nirmala Devi, Zeeshan Ali, Zahid Sharief and Ashok Shan.

SAMBA: World No Tobacco Day was observed in whole of district Samba. The main awareness programme was organised by District Health Society Samba at Panchayat Dhamore where CMO Samba Dr. Rajinder Samyal was Chief Guest while local Sarpanch Shilpa Dubey was Guest of Honour.

During the awareness programme competitions of painting, slogan writing, essay writing, and poster making were held and the winning children of the local Panchayat were also honoured by CMO and Sarpanch.

An awareness rally was also taken out on the occasion. in which the locals and the children were participated by handling the placards, posters and banners which passed through all the wards of Panchayat Dhamore and imparted awareness regarding ill effects of smoking.

During the function, CMO Samba Dr. Rajinder Samyal enumerated the harmful effects of tobacco.

Prominent among those present include Panch Ajit Singh, Panch Varinder Singh, Panch Anu Gupta, Panch Sharda Devi and social activist Chander Shekhar Sharma.