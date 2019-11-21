World needs India’s ancient traditions of non-violence, compassion: Dalai Lama

New Delhi: India’s ancient traditions of non-violence and compassion are needed in today’s world where people are fighting on the basis of religion and countries over territorial disputes, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama said here on Thursday.
India should continue its modern education along with its 3,000-year-old ancient tradition of high moral teachings, he added.
The Dalai Lama was giving the S. Radhakrishnan Memorial Lecture on Universal Ethics organised by the Indian Institute of Advanced Study. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Noah Hawley to direct ‘Star Trek 4’ for Paramount
Mrunal Thakur joins Shahid Kapoor in ‘Jersey’
Aamir Khan posts first look from ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Lata’s fan collects 7,600 gramophone records of her songs
Katy Perry, Dua Lipa take Mumbai by storm at OnePlus Music Festival
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper