World Hepatitis Day observed in Jammu

JAMMU: To mark the occasion of World Hepatitis Day, Dr Bharat Bhushan, former Professor and Head of Gastroenterology, Govt Medical College, Jammu organized a screening-cum-awareness camp on theme ‘Hepatitis and Prevention; here on Thursday at Government Women College, Parade.

The camp aimed to raise awareness about the Hepatitis disease and prevention, encouraging communities and governments around the world to work together against Hepatitis a “silent killer.” It was followed by a special screening organized and distribution of information booklets to Students and teaching staff.

Dr Bharat Bhushan Gupta, Former Head of Gastroenterology and Medicine Department, Government Medical College, Jammu said, “Hepatitis is a silent killer as it rarely presents symptoms until very late. Studies reported from various parts of India estimate that about 20 million Indians are Hepatitis B carriers and about 12 million may have silent Hepatitis C virus infection, he said.

“These individuals do not know that they have these infections. For example, a person infected with hepatitis C virus may carry the virus for as long as 10 years or even 20 years without presenting any obvious symptom.

Regular health check-up is advised for people above 40 years of age. Also, mass awareness, universal guidelines for immunization and hygienic handling of food and water can reduce the liver disease burden substantially,” he said.