World Day Against Child Labour observed

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: To mark the World Day against Child Labour, Child Welfare Committee/ Juvenile Justice Board Ramban in collaboration with Labour Department Ramban organised a awareness camp at Oakfields International School Ramban, today.

Assistant Labour Commissioner (ALC) Ramban Rakesh Arora was the Chief Guest whereas Chairperson CWC Shabir Ahmed Zohd, Designated Officer Food Safety and Standards Khaminder Choudhary Irfan Ul Aziz, member CWC Shahniwas Wani and Chairperson of the school Wajahat Dar besides other staff members and students were present during the function.

Speaking on the occasion the Chief Guest stressed upon raising awareness and activism to prevent child labour.

He said that it is the duty and responsibility of every citizen to keep and check and inform the concern departments if there is any type of child labour in their surroundings.

He educated the children on the rights of the minors and the laws to tackle their violation.

Shabir Ahmed Zohd said that every child has the right of education

POONCH: Army organised awareness lectures on the occasion of “International Child Labour Day” at Youth Centre, Chhatral, Sangiot, Government Primary School, Mithidhara and Youth Centre, Palma in Poonch and Rajouri Districts.

At the outset, the Army representative educated the audience about child labour in accordance with the constitution of India. It was informed to all that the minimum age for employment is 14 years and above. It was also informed to the audience that no child below the age of fourteen years should be employed to work in any factory, mine, brick kiln or any other hazardous employment that deprives children of their childhood, interferes with their ability to attend regular school and is mentally, socially or morally dangerous and harmful. The audience were educated to discourage child labour in all forms.