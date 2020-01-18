World condemns Pakistan but Congress continues to toe Pak’s narrative: BJP

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: While entire nation is rejoicing over failure of Pakistan’s attempt at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to peddle baseless allegations and show an alarming scenario in Kashmir through its all-weather ally China, Congress at home continues to spin lies, scare monger and remain blindfolded to the ground reality, asserted Brig Anil Gupta, J&K BJP Spokesperson in a statement issued here on Friday.

“The Pak’s condemnation by members of UNSC is a positive dividend of the visit of the envoys who got first- hand account of prevailing peace and calm which they conveyed to the leadership of their respective countries but Congress rather than appreciating the visit, continues to undermine it in the same manner as Pakistani leadership,” stated Brig Gupta.

Refuting Azad’s allegation that Russia has objected over its Ambassador not being invited as part of the delegation as white lie, Brig Gupta advised him to read the statement of Russian Ambassador. Ambassador Nikolay RishatovichKudashev has said, “Russian diplomacy is not in habit of commenting on internal developments of our friendly partners. If anyone has any questions on Kashmir can travel there. We do not have any questions.”

“Shocked at the response of the people of J&K by maintaining communal harmony when Congress tried to communalise the issue of CAA in other parts of the country, it has now deputed two of its national leaders to provoke the people through emotional outbursts and baseless allegations. Afraid of the positive fall out of proposed visits of Central Ministers up to block and tehsil levels, who would explain to people about black deeds of the Congress, NC & PDP and explain to them various ongoing schemes and proposed path of development planned by Modi government, its leaders have termed them in desperation as ‘propagandists’,” rued Brig Gupta.

As regards the fair enquiry to probe high level connections of Dy SP Devinder Singh, Brig Gupta said that it was the guilty conscience that was pricking them because they are well aware of the patronage, he enjoyed of many senior Kashmiri Congress leaders and close relationship he enjoyed with them. We welcome the inquiry by NIA, said Brig Gupta.