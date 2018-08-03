Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

World Breastfeeding Week is held every year on 1 to 7 August in more than 120+ countries. It was started by World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) in 1991 and first World Breastfeeding Week was celebrated in 1992. WABA believe that breastfeeding is the right of all children and mothers and who dedicate themselves to protect, promote and support this right.

Breast milk is vital because it contains, water, carbohydrates, enzymes, protein, lactose, essential fatty acids, antibodies, colostrum etc. which gives your baby complete nutrients, growth and some protection against infections when his/her immune system is not yet developed. Mothers’ milk is very rich in nutrients and reduced the diseases risk of child and mother. For first six months mother milk is necessary of his/her life without adding any other food.

Breastfeeding mother should use high protein content of foods such as whole grains, cereals, pulses, dried fruits, fresh fruits, vegetables, eggs, chicken and drink more and more water because it is good for the mother and baby.

But unfortunately in India, according to the report of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations 2017, 190.7 million people are undernourished in India. By this measure 51.4 per cent of women in reproductive age between 15 to 49 years are anemic and 38.4 per cent of the children aged below five are too short for their age, while 21 per cent suffer from wasting, meaning their weight is too low for their height. India ranked 100th position among 119 countries on Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2017 report.

On the other hand one third of the food produced in the world for human consumption every year gets lost or wasted. Almost 40 per cent of the fruits and vegetables, and 30 per cent of cereals that are produced are lost due to inefficient supply chain management and do not reach the consumer markets. While significant levels of food losses occur upstream, at harvest and during post-harvest handling, a lot of food is lost or wasted during the distribution and consumption stages.

In India some food is also wasted on the shelves and in the warehouses of food businesses, marriages, parties, restaurants etc., at the same poor people not afford single time meal in their life.

Finally, we should spread the awareness of the benefit of breastfeeding, for the sake of infant, mother and healthy family. The World Breastfeeding Week (#WBW2018) slogan is… ‘Breastfeeding: Foundation of Life’.

Devinder Sharma,

New Delhi.