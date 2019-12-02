World Aids Day observed in Srinagar

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: To commemorate World Aids Day, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Hanief Balki on Sunday inaugurated a Blood Donation Camp at Gousia Hospital here.

The camp was attended by CMO Srinagar Dr Talat Jafeen, Assistant Director DHSK, Dr Nishant Aadami, besides a large number of medical and Para medical staff and locals were present on the occasion.

On the occasion, a bunch of balloons were released in air depicting aids control slogans in presence of distinguished dignitaries.

The ADC stressed on the medical fraternity to disseminate the message with regard to control and awareness of the disease.