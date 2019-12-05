Workshop, orientation programme on Minority Scholarship Schemes held

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Directorate of Social Welfare, Jammu, on Wednesday organized workshop-cum-orientation programme for officers of UTs of J&K and Ladakh regarding implementation of Minority Scholarship Schemes like Pre-Matric, Post-Matric and Merit-cum-Means through National Student Portal (NSP) in collaboration with Union Ministry of Minority Affairs (MOMA).

The objective of the workshop was to educate the participants about the process of filing applications for various scholarship schemes of Ministry of Minority Affairs for the welfare of minority communities besides mobilizing students and parents for availing benefit from these schemes.

Addressing the participants, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Minorities Affairs, Niva Singh explained that these schemes have been devised to provide financial assistance to the poor and meritorious students belonging to minority communities to enable them pursue professional and technical courses.

Niva had an exhaustive interaction with the District Nodal Officers for implementation of these schemes in both the UTs. She also took stock of issues faced by the officers during registration, verification and filling of scholarship forms of eligible candidates and assured of an early redressal to the same.

Earlier, an elaborative Power point presentation was given on National Scholarship Portal (NSP) by NIC, Professional Vankata Priya Gopal. She highlighted the mechanism of filling of forms, rectifying errors and other concerned issues regarding these scholarship schemes .

Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, while addressing the gathering, said that these scholarship schemes will empower the students of minority communities socially, intellectually and economically as well. He added that these schemes will also facilitate the girls of under privileged segments of the society with added opportunities of progress and prosperity thus giving a fillip to female literacy in the region.

Additional Secretary MOMA, SK Devvarman; Under Secretary MOMA, Aditiya Singh; Director General, Social Welfare, Kashmir, Rukhsana Gani; Director General, Social Welfare, Jammu, Rehana Batul; Director Social Welfare, Ladakh, District Nodal Officers of all the districts; Chief Education Officers besides heads of various private and government institutions were present during the workshop.