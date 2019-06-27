Workshop on welfare schemes held

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: HP Rural Entrepreneurship Development and Consultancy Organisation (HP REDCOS) organised a two-day workshop to make people aware about schemes initiated for welfare of minority communities, being run by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India.

During this workshop, members of HP REDCOS educated masses about various schemes including Padho Pradesh, pre and post-matric scholarship, Learn and Earn, Upgrading Skills and Training in Traditional Arts/ Crafts for Development (USTTAD), Hamari Dharohar, Prime Minister’s 15-point programme etc being run by the Ministry of Minority Affairs for welfare of people.

Team HP REDCOS, led by Ranbireshwar Singh Jamwal, threw light on various schemes initiated for welfare of beneficiaries from minority community by the Government of India.

Secretary HP REDCOS, Balwant Singh Thakur; Assistant Director Social Welfare, Chairman Jammu Muslim United Forum Sheikh Zahoor, a number of students and their guardians were also present during the workshop.