Workshop on water conservation held

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: A day long programme on advocacy workshop-cum-Mela was organised on theme ‘Water Conservation and its related issues like Sanitation and Hygiene’ here on Thursday.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Councillor LAHDC Leh, Dr Sonam Dawa Lonpo was the Chief Guest.

Speaking over the on-going water supply scheme in Leh town, CEC assured for uninterrupted potable water supply to all after its completion.

A colourful cultural programme and skit was also presented.

Later, CEC distributed prizes among the winners of painting and cultural programme.

Earlier in the morning, ADC Leh, Moses Kunzang, who is also the Chairman of the District Water and Sanitation Mission, declared opened the day long programme at DC Conference Hall today.

Earlier, AEE Wangyal Phuntsog welcoming the house briefed about the importance of water, hygiene and sanitation.

PHE Executive Engineer, N.N Raina was also spoke on the occasion.

A documentary on Sanitation and Hygiene was screened and presentations on Water Quality by AE Urgain Norboo, water related diseases by DHO, Dr Tashi Namgyal and Swachh Bharat Mission by ACD Tsering Paldan, was presented.