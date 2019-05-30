Workshop on virtual laboratories held

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A workshop on virtual laboratories was organised at IIT Jammu here on Wednesday. A total of 50 faculty members/ teachers from Central University of Jammu, SMVDU, Jammu University, GGM Science College, GCET, MIET, Government Polytechnic Jammu, Government PG College for Women, GGZSM Degree College Reasi, Trikuta Degree College Jammu, Sainik School and other reputed institutes attended the workshop.

Anuradha Gupta, Director School Education, Jammu was the Chief Guest on the occasion and inaugurated the workshop along with Dr D C Jinwala, Dean Faculty Affairs IIT Jammu and Convener Dr Vijay Kumar Pal, Assistant Professor, Mechanical Engineering.

Rydhm welcomed eminent guests Prof Kantesh Balani (IIT Kanpur), Prof K V Gangadharan (NITK Surthkal) Dr Pruthiraj (NITK Surathkal) and Aquib (NITK Surthkal), who delivered lectures and assisted in conducting virtual laboratory workshop.

Speaking on the occasion, Anuradha said that these modules can uplift the learning experience of students.

Dr Vijay Pal coordinated the workshop and highlighted the diversity that the workshop has attracted with varied representatives from various polytechnic, government engineering college, autonomous self-financed institutes and school teachers.

Prof Kantesh Balani introduced concept of virtual laboratories and how it can provide benefit to students, teachers and faculty members.

Prof K V Gangadharan demonstrated concept of experimental learning, a practical approach by showing multiple labs and bringing in the concept of how simple questions can explore multi-disciplinary concepts.

Prof Manoj Gaur, Director IIT Jammu distributed certificates among all participants. He further emphasised that virtual labs can enhance the creativity of teaching and learning.