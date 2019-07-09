Workshop on subject writing, preparation of Jamabandis held

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: On the directions of Dr Pawan Kotwal Financial Commissioner (Rev) J&K Govt, a workshop cum training programme on the subject writing / preparation of Jamabandis was conducted by Revenue Training Institute Jammu here at Conference hall DC office Complex Udhampur.

Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Dr. Piyush Singla inaugurated the work shop cum training programme G.J Singh, Addl. Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Viqar Ahmed Giri,Assistant Commissioner( Rev) Udhampur,Mohit Gupta Tehsildar Udhampur, Srinath Suman, Tehsildar Ramnagar besides NTs, GQs and patwaries of district Udhampur participated in the work shop.

Gias-ud-din Retd. Tehsildar and other faculty members delivered lectures on preparation of Jamabandies. A comprehensive interactive session was carried out to clear the doubts of patwaries and GQs related to writing of Jamabandies.

In the vote of thanks the Addl. Deputy Commissioner Udhampur shows gratitude to the Principal Revenue Training Institute Jammu Kusum Sharma, and faculty members for providing such an important training to the field staff for writing of Jamabandies in implementation of DILRMP in district Udhampur. He also stressed the need of such training programme at regular interval of times for the benefit of field staff. Field functionaries also expressed gratitude to Deputy Commissioner for conducting training programme in the district.