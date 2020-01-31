Workshop on Straw Crafts held

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: INTACH Jammu Chapter organised a workshop on Straw Crafts, one of the endangered living heritage of Jammu, in collaboration with SEMCS and New Era Public Higher Secondary School, Raipur. About 60 students from various schools of Raipur Satwari participated in the workshop along with their teachers.

S M Sahni, Convener, INTACH Jammu Chapter was the Chief Guest on the occasion while Kripal Singh, Life Member INTACH and Deepak Tickoo, Principal, New Era Public High School were the Guests of Honour. Demonstrations of Straw Crafts like fabrication of Mats, Binnas and Baskets were conducted by craft-persons namely Lekh Raj and Kiran Devi, along with Sapna Sharma and teachers of respective schools.

The participants took keen interest in making of mats (small Binnas). Some samples were prepared on spot by the children, which would be sent to National Headquarters of INTACH for assessment.

The programme was organised under the aegis of Heritage Education and Communication Service (HECS), Division of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, New Delhi as a part of Heritage Awareness workshop for school children from 7th to 9th class to connect young torch-bearers of the nation with their endangered crafts.