Workshop on prevention of sexual harassment at work place held

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Directorate of College Development Council, University of Jammu in collaboration with Internal Complaints Committee against Sexual Harassment (JUICCASH), University of Jammu organized a gender sensitisation workshop on prevention of sexual harassment at workplace for university and college administration.

The workshop was attended by more than 300 persons including deans of various faculties, directors and heads of university departments, principals of affiliated and constituent colleges, deputy registrars and assistant registrars from the university and members of JUICCASH.

Prof Amitabh Mattoo, Advisor to Chief Minister was the Chief Guest for the inaugural session while Prof. R.D Sharma, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu presided over the function.

Prof Mattoo in his address emphasized on the need to protect the dignity of women in the society and higher education institutions. He referred to various social media campaigns which are bringing about the expression of these issues. He stressed on importance of safe work places for women.

On this occasion, dignitaries released the booklet containing JU’s policy on prevention of sexual harassment.

In his address, Prof R.D Sharma gave a detailed overview of how Jammu University got into the mode of working out modalities for putting in place a mechanism to prevent sexual harassment at work place.

Earlier, while welcoming the delegates, Prof Rajni Kant, Director, Colleges Development Council, University of Jammu hoped that administrators of affiliated and constituent Colleges will take the activities of awareness about the issue forward in their respective institutions. He also acknowledged the role of college administrators and persons for developing a very strong academic and professional chord with the university.

Prof Rajni Dhingra, Presiding Officer, JUICCASH also spoke on the occasion. Dr Meenakshi Kilam, Registrar, University of Jammu presented formal vote of thanks.

Later in the day, five technical sessions were held in which Senior Additional Advocate General, Seema Khajuria Shekhar, Dr Vandhana Sharma from Central University of Jammu and Dr Bimaldeep Singh from GNDU, Amritsar presented their views.

Dr Kavita Suri, Director, Department of Lifelong Learning and Member, J&K State Commission for Women deliberated on the sociological aspects of the issue and related several famous cases of sexual harassment.

Earlier, Prof. Rajni Dhingra presented the report of the workshop while Prof. Rajni Kant exhorted on the participants to actively take up awareness of this issue to a grass root level.

Prof Jigar Mohammad and Prof Keshav Sharma also spoke on the occasion.

Prof Satnam Kour, Dean Students Welfare presided over the valedictory function and also presented a formal vote of thanks.