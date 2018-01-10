Workshop on ‘Practical Skill Enhancement’ begins at JU

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: One-week workshop on ‘Practical Skill Enhancement’ for college teachers was inaugurated on Tuesday in the Department of Zoology, University of Jammu. The workshop is being attended by the college teachers of zoology subject from different degree colleges of State. The inauguration was held in the Seminar Hall of Department of Zoology.

Prof. Jigar Mohammad, Dean Research Studies, University of Jammu was the Chief Guest who emphasised on the need of inclusion of productive approach in the scientific community and stressed on the need of organising such workshops on regular basis by the different departments of the Jammu University.

Prof. W.S. Lakra, Ex-Vice-Chancellor and Director, Central Institute of Fisheries Research and Education, Mumbai was the Keynote speaker.

Prof. Geeta Sumbali, Dean, Life Sciences, presided over the function and in her inspiring speech she encouraged the participants to be more vigil and update themselves with regard to teaching-research skills to meet the expectations of CBCS pattern of UGC.

Earlier Prof. Roopma Gandotra presented the formal welcome address. The details of the workshop were presented by Prof. Seema Langer, Head, Department of Zoology. In this event all the faculty members of Zoology & Botany, Research scholars and students of Zoology were present. Dr. Arti Sharma presented the formal vote of thanks and Dr. Roopali Fotra hosted the event.