Workshop on ‘Positive Thinking & Healthy Living’ held

JAMMU: Celebrating ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, the Department of Students Welfare, University of Jammu organised a workshop on ‘Positive Thinking & Healthy Living’ for the students of different affiliated colleges and university departments here on Monday. Being a core student centric activity, the workshop was organised under RUSA II.

Prof Promila Batra, Professor of Psychology from MDU Rohtak and Dr T.R Raina, a multifaceted and eminent social worker of the region were the Resource Persons.

Prof Aarti Bakshi, Head Department of Psychology, University of Jammu was the moderator and provided the logistic collaboration for the same.

The workshop was inaugurated in presence of Prof Yash Pal Sharma, Chairman Campus Cultural Committee, Prof Anupama Vohra, Co-Chairperson Campus Cultural Committee, members of Campus Cultural Committee, students, scholars and participants.

In his welcome address, Prof Yash Pal deliberated upon various cultural and literary activities being organized by the Department of Students Welfare for the overall personality development of the students. Prof Aarti Bakshi presented a detailed introduction of the experts who have achieved various milestones in their respective fields.

In an interactive manner, Dr T. R Raina presented his enlightening presentation which received tremendous response from the participants. The effectiveness of positive thinking was exemplified through various credible examples with scientific and yogic references as well, he emphasized on the yogic lifestyle (in broader prospective) for internal and external bliss.

Prof Promila Batra provided a brief tour of different established schools of thought (adding her own take on the same) in the context of positive and healthy thinking.

The event was conducted by Sumeet Sharma and coordinated by Mansi Mantoo and Ifra Kak. The sound and projections were looked after by Arif Paul and the hall management was taken care by Raghubir Singh Bandral and Balwant Singh. Prof Anupama Vohra presented vote of thanks.