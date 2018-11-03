Workshop on PMJAY held at Jammu, Srinagar

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR/JAMMU: One-day Orientation Workshop on Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) was organised by the State Health Agency, Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Jan Arogya Yojana, J&K in collaboration with the National Health Agency (NHA) today, simultaneously at State Health Society, Nagrota, Jammu and Banquet Hall Srinagar.

The workshop was held to sensitize the District Officials, In-charges of Public and Private Hospitals of the State regarding the implementation of Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri jan Arogya Yojana under the overall guidance of Principal Secretary Health & Medical Education Atal Dulloo, and supervision of Bhupinder Kumar, Chief Executive Officer PMJAY, J&K.

Director Health Services, Jammu Dr. Sameer Mattoo, while addressing the participants at Jammu, detailed about the process flow of the Yojana at empanelled hospitals and enumerated the benefits to the beneficiaries. He asked the CMOs, DY CMOs and In-charges of the hospitals to work with zeal and zest to implement the said Yojana successfully in the State.

Director Planning, NHM, J&K Veena Kumari informed that Ayushman Bharat (AB) is an attempt to move from sectoral and segmented approach of health service delivery to a comprehensive need-based health care service.

Lalit Kumar; Sanyukta, Sanjeev Kumar and P.S. Pappu from National Health Agency (NHA), New Delhi briefed the participants regarding the importance and objectives of PMJAY.

The insurance coverage under Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) will be Rs. 5 lakh per family per annum with no cap on the family size. Every family under the Socioeconomic caste census (SECC) database will be entitled to claim the benefits under the scheme with estimated 613648 families to be covered in the State.

The workshop was attended by the Chief Medical Officers, Dy. Chief Medical Officers, Medical Superintendents of the District Hospitals, Nodal Officers from Tertiary Care Hospitals of State, In-charges of the Private Hospitals and Officers from State Health Agency, J&K and National Health Mission, J&K.