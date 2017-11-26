Workshop on Mass Media & Communication skills held

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Government MAM PG College in collaboration with the Department of Students Welfare and the Department of Humanities and Liberal Arts, Cluster University of Jammu, organised a workshop on Mass Media and Communication Skills here on Saturday.

During the workshop, Pradeep Dutta, Senior News Editor Times Now, J&K was the Chief Resource Person while Prof Anita Sudan, Principal of the College presided over the workshop.

The programme started with the lighting of the traditional lamp by Prof Anita Sudan, Principal of the host college and other dignitaries.

Sudan exhorted upon the students to imbibe the virtues of honesty and hard work towards shaping a dynamic career in the media world and also motivated them to participate actively in such literary and educative workshops.

Dr. Twinkle Suri, Dean Students Welfare, Cluster University, Jammu highlighted the need for such meaningful workshops which would enhance the knowledge vistas of the young learners towards carving a career in the future.

Pradeep Dutta, Visiting Faculty and Resource Person delivered a lecture on the Fundamentals of Mass Media and Significance of Communication Skills in today’s techno savvy world. He gave the students a candid panoramic view of the media world and the skills imperative to succeed and excel in the field. The students were keen to participate and learn about the nuances of the media world.

Amit Bhardwaj, Senior Video Journalist, Times Now, also interacted with the students and gave them a bird’s eye view of difficulties and perils involved in the coverage of the various events.

Dr Geetanjali A Rana, Dean Arts, Cluster University Jammu, presented vote of thanks.

Various faculty members, Dr Rakesh Gupta, Dr. Subhash Sharma, Dr Reena Salaria, Dr Karan Singh, Prof Anupama, Dr. Shiveta Gandotra, Dr. Banpreet Kour, Dr Liaqat Jafri, Prof. Rashu Sharma, Dr. Eva Sharma and Dr. Indu Sharma were also present.

Manya Langar of PGI English Honours, compered the programme. Students of English Honours, Physics Honours, Mathematics Honours, BBA and PGI English attended the workshop.