Workshop on ‘Foundation of Fuzzy Set, Fuzzy Logic Applications’ concludes

KATRA: A week long – workshop on Foundation of Fuzzy Set and Fuzzy Logic Applications by the School of Computer Science and Engineering of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) concluded on Saturday. The workshop was funded by Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme (TEQIP-III) a Government of India project in collaboration with the World Bank. The workshop received huge response with participation from different departments of various institutes across the state.

The convener of the conference Dr. Ajay Kaul, in his valedictory address emphasized the relevance of the Workshop theme, stating the prime importance of Fuzzy Logic in today’s era. The Speaker and Chief Guest of the workshop, Prof. Ashok Deshpande Founding Chair Berkeley Initiative in Soft Computing (BISC) – UC Berkeley CA and Guest Faculty at University of California Berkeley emphasized during the workshop discussed on the importance of Fuzzy logic in various areas of research and also highlighted the contribution of Dr. Lotfi Zadeh, the father of Fuzzy. He also stated how scientists and researchers are using fuzzy tools to solve various complex problems. The Head of Department (SCSE) Dr. Manoj Gupta discussed the evolution of Fuzzy Logic and discussed how it can help to find the solutions having multi valued outputs.