Workshop on entrepreneurship development concludes

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMNAGAR: The BBA Department of Govt. Degree College Ramnagar concluded two-day workshop on Entrepreneurship Development Program. Principal of the College Prof. Brinder Singh Chib was the Chief Guest while Prof. Sunil Bhardwaj and Prof Rohit Bhagat from The Business School, Bhadarwah Campus, University of Jammu, were the Resource Persons for the first day.

Vishal Ray and Waseem Mir, Faculty of JKEDI, Udhampur were the Resource Persons of the second day of the workshop who conducted sessions on Business Stimulation and Various Schemes of JKEDI for Entrepreneurship Development .

Around 29 members of the various faculty and sixty three students across different disciplines from the GDC Ramnagar, Ramnagar Campus of Jammu University participated in the workshop.

Welcome address on the second day of the workshop was given by Dr. Naresh Sharma, HoD, Physics.

After this, the highlights of the program were brought out by the Convener of the Workshop Prof. Shiv Kumar, HoD BBA.

The entire program was compeered by Coordinator Prof.Jigmet Yangdol.

Prof. Mushtaq Ahmed , Organizing Secretary of the workshop extended vote of thanks.

The programme was attended by Prof Kewel Kumar, Prof Satish Kumar, Dr. Pankaj Sharma, Prof Yash Pal, Prof Aditya Sharma, Prof Amit Singh, Prof Ajaz Nazir, Dr. Monica, Prof. Ram Krishan., Prof. Sanjeev Kumar, Dr. Om Parkash, Prof Rahul Sharma, Prof. Swaran Singh. Prof. Susheel and many other staff and students were present.