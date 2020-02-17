Workshop on disaster management held

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: SSP Railways Katra Ranjit Singh Sambyal inaugurated two days workshop on Disaster Management and Civil Defence at GRP Lines Katra in collaboration with Home Guard/Civil Defence/ UTDRF Jammu.

The aim of organising such workshop has to improve preparedness and response at all level; before, during and after Disaster and to give all components of the movement that means to work together in a coordinated manner. The workshop has been attended by the officers/Jawans of GRP Katra. The team of officers/officials of UTDRF have deliberate on the subject followed by practical demonstration which includes the awareness of Disasters, types of Disaster (manmade/natural), post Disaster precaution, importance of first aid/ use of first aid and benefit to carry first aid kit during travel. The practical session was about Do’s and Don’ts during and after the Disasters demonstration in various rescue tools, their use in different types of Disasters have also been given. The lecture-cum-demonstration given by the team of UTDRF was brainstorming and the officers/Jawans of GRP Katra has been benefited through this workshop which will prove beneficial for them whenever to meet any eventuality of Disaster, be it manmade or natural.

SSP Sambyal has lauded the Resource Person Sh. Rakesh Wazir, chief Warden UTDRF and his team for the brainstorming session during the said workshop. SDPO Railways Katra Bodh Raj and SDPO Railways Udhampur Surinder Singh Baloria, all SHOs/I/C PPs of GRP Katra were also present during the said workshop.