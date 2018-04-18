Workshop on computer applications in sociology concludes

Share Share 0 Share 0

REASI: Two day workshop on computer applications in sociology concluded at Reasi Campus, University of Jammu. The workshop was organised to provide hands-on training to faculty and students. This workshop is in series of different academic initiatives taken up at Reasi Campus, University of Jammu for the benefit of the students who come here from different parts of the State. In today’s programme two technical sessions were held wherein the students got the opportunity to learn and explore different computer applications required in their academic programmes.

The workshop was inaugurated by Prof. Rajni Kant, Director, College Development Council, University of Jammu yesterday. Prof. Lalit Sen Sharma, Head, Department of Computer Sciences and IT, University of Jammu was the Guest of Honour on the occasion. Prof. Pawanesh Abrol, Director, Reasi Campus distributed the certificates to the faculty and students. Prof. Abrol, while appreciating the staff for the smooth conduct of the workshop, emphasised that learning new techniques and tools prepare us to compete effectively for the requirements of higher studies and new job opportunities. Prof. Abrol further added that organising this workshop on computer applications is a part of the commitment of the University of Jammu to provide quality education to the students of the far-flung areas of the State.

During the feedback, the students lauded the efforts of the Director, Reasi Campus, University of Jammu for providing the opportunities for learning new technologies and chance to interact with leading experts. Sanjay Manhas and Gurpal Singh of Department of Computer Sciences and IT, University of Jammu assisted in the conduct of the workshop.

Those present on the occasion included Dr. Ranjeet Kumar Sharma, Dr. Nisha Sharma, Priya Sharma and Manoj Kumar.