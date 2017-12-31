Workshop of KVKs concludes

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Three days annual zonal workshop of Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) of Zone-I concluded today here at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology-Jammu the workshop was held from Dec 28-30, December (SKUAST-J). During the valedictory programme, Dr Ramesh Yadav, Chairman Haryana Farmer Kissan Ayog was the Chief Guest and Daljeet Singh Chib Vice Chairman Jammu and Kashmir State Advisory Board for development of Kissans was the Guest of Honour.

Besides, Dr VP Chahal ADG (Extension), ICAR New Delhi, Dr PK Sharma Vice Chancellor SKUAST Jammu; Dr AK Saryal, Vice Chancellor, CSKHPKV Palampar, Himachal Pradesh; Kanaya Choudhary Director Administration, ICAR, New Delhi, Dr Rajbir Singh Director, Agriculture Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI) Zone-1 Ludhiana, Dr ML Jat Principal Scientist CIMMYT; Dr JP Sharma Director Research, SKUAST Jammu, Dr RK Arora Assiciate Director Extension and Incharge KVKs SKUAST Jammu and Dr Arvind Scientist ATARI Ludhiana were also present during the programme.

During the workshop, six technical sessions were held during which 74 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and six Agriculture Technology Information Centres (ATICs) presented their progress reports and action plans from the states of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand under the administrative control of Agriculture Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI), Ludhiana.

Dr ML Jat, emphasized on technological targeting, social aspects, mechanism of impact assessment studies of the KVK interventions. Programme ended with the vote of thanks by Dr. Arvind Kumar Principal Scientist ATARI.