Workshop marks celebration of International Mountain Day

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: To create awareness about the importance of sustainable mountain, Institute of Mountain Environment, Bhadarwah Campus in collaboration with PG Department of Environmental Sciences, Jammu University organized workshop to celebrate International Mountain Day at Bhadarwah on Tuesday.

One day national workshop under the theme of ‘Mountain Matters’ was held at Lal Ded Auditorium of Bhadarwah Campus.

Dr C.M. Seth, retired Chairman Pollution Control Board and Chief Wildlife Warden was the chief guest while R.S Jasrotia Retired CCF was Guest of Honour and Chewang Norphel an engineer by profession and widely known as Glacier man of India was Special Guest on the occasion. Rector Bhadarwah Campus Prof. Anil K Raina presided over the function.

In his formal address , Prof. Anil K Raina Rector Bhadarwah Campus while welcoming all the dignitaries who reached Bhaderwah despite the harsh weather condition, said that almost one billion people live in mountain areas, and over half the human population depends on mountains for water, food and clean energy.

Key note address was presented by Experts R.S Jasrotia, Chewang Norphel and Dr C.M. Seth.

In their keynote address the dignitaries laid emphasis to protect the mountains from the challenges they are facing.

Dr Neeraj Sharma Head Institute of Mountain Environment (IME) Bhadarwah Campus while presenting the theme and inner report of the event said that Institute of Mountain Environment Bhadarwah Campus was established in the year 2011 comprise of three faculties, faculty of life sciences, faculty of earth sciences and faculty of economics.

To aware the students about the importance of mountains, a debate/painting competition was also organised in 2nd session by the Institute of Mountain Environment (IME) in which more than 40 students from various government and private schools participated.

In poster/painting Momina Malik, Tazium Fatima and Laiba Rehmat were declared first, second and third respectively, while as Fahad Irshad, Mohd Rizwan and Sania Malik were declared first, second and third in Symposium competition. On the occasion all the participating students were given certificates.

Later, In order to better understand the changing scenarios in terms of ecology, economy, culture with special reference to Bhadarwah and Chenab region, a panel discussion was organised with the pro-active participation of golden agers, the senior citizens who have spent their life time in the mountains, valley and streams of Bhadarwah.

The deliberations resulted in the formulation of a blue print for the effective management and conservation of nature and natural resources across the mountains of north western Himalaya.

Prominent among those who were present on the occasion include DFO Bhadarwah Khalid Metha, Dr Jatinder Manhas, Dr Kuljeet Singh, Dr Rakesh Sharma, Miss Bubloo Sharma, Dr Sunil Bhardwaj, Dr Mohd Avias, ERO Arif Haleem Khateeb, faculty members, students and staff of the Bhaderwah Campus.

Vote of thanks was presented by Chhering Tandup Assistant Professor Department of Geography Bhadarwah Campus.