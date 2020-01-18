Workshop held on ‘sensitisation about implementation of Kayakalp, NQAS’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A workshop on ‘Sensitisation about implementation of Kayakalp / National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS)’ was held here on Friday in Government Medical College and its Associated Hospitals. Dr Sunanda Raina, Principal and Dean GMC & AHs Jammu chaired the workshop wherein all Medical Superintendents and Deputy MS along with Nodal Officers and key officers and officials were present.

Dr Narinder Butyal, State Nodal Officer (Quality Assurance J&K) was the main resource person for the workshop. After launch of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (SBA), ‘Kayakalp’ initiative was launched by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on May 15, 2015 to promote cleanliness, hygiene and infection control practices in public healthcare facilities; to inculcate a culture of ongoing assessment and peer review of performance related to hygiene, cleanliness and sanitation and to create and share sustainable practices related to improved cleanliness in public health facilities linked to positive health outcomes.

It is pertinent to mention here that with the approval of Financial Commissioner, Atul Dulloo; Dr Sunanda Raina had constituted an Institutional Quality Assurance Committee for Government Medical College & its Associated Hospitals, Jammu comprising Dr Arun Sharma, Medical Superintendent Super Speciality Hospital Jammu as Chairman / Nodal Officer; Dr Rajeshwer Sharma MS CD Hospital as Member Secretary and Deputy Medical Superin-

tendents of Super Speciality Hospital, SMGS Hospital, GMC Jammu & Psychiatric Hospital as its members while State Nodal Officer Quality Assurance State Health Society, National Health Mission J&K as co-opted member of committee.

The committee had meetings to chart out schedule of rolling-out Kayakalp / NQAS IN GMC & AH’s Jammu under guidance of Dr Sunanda Raina.