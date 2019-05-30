Workshop held on ‘Moodle: Learning Management System’

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: The Directorate of Internal Quality Assurance (DIQA) organised a workshop on ‘Moodle: Learning Management System’ for Quality Assurance & NAAC Coordinators of the teaching Departments, officers and staff of Computer Centre of the University here on Wednesday.

The aim of the workshop was to train faculty members in Moodle, so that they can implement the same in their Departments from ensuing academic session 2019-2020.

Dr Meenakshi Kilam, Registrar and Director DIQA apprised participants about need of the training and referred to requirements of the Quality Mandate released last year by UGC and new methodology of assessment & accreditation under NAAC, which emphasizes on use of ICT tools in teaching-learning and adoption of Learning Management System. She reiterated that in sync with the vision of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Manoj Dhar to extensively use ICT in teaching-learning & evaluation and to move towards ERP, the University of Jammu is looking forward to implement ‘Moodle: Learning Management System’ shortly.

On the occasion, Dr Naveen K Gondhi from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) was the Resource Person. The workshop comprised of two sessions, which included a presentation and hands on training for all participants in the Computer Lab of the Department of Computer Science & IT.

The entire programme was coordinated by Ginny Dogra, Deputy Director DIQA and Ameet Targotra, Quality Assurance Officer DIQA.