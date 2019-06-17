Workshop held on Draft National Educational Policy 2019

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A daylong workshop on ‘Draft National Educational Policy (NEP) 2019’ was organised in Bengaluru, Karnataka by all private schools affiliated to the CBSE and recognised by respective State Governments on Sunday.

More than 250 representatives from different school Associations participated in the workshop. M K Sridhar, Member Drafting Committee, NEP former Member Secretary, Karnataka Knowledge Commission Bangalore, was the Chief Guest on the occasion. The workshop was organised by KAMS, MICSA & MAS in association with National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA) New Delhi. General Secretary of J&K Private Schools Association Jammu, Ajay Gupta represented as Convener of North Region.

State leaders from entire country highlighted various difficulties due to enforcement of NEP-2019 a new curriculum, before Sridhar, Member Drafting Committee.

Sridhar gave them a patient hearing and informed the representatives of private schools hailing from different parts of the country that till date, education system of India was based on the theory adopted by British Government to appoint Indians as clerks, only during British rule.

On the occasion, it was revealed that NEP-2019 will be light but its implementation will be tight. “All children in the country, whether studying in government or private schools, must be allowed to develop as per his/her natural talent. All co-curricular and extra-curricular activities viz craft, music, yoga, sports, dance, etc are considered as curricular subjects. For school education, the draft NEP has proposed a new pedagogical structure as 5+3+3+4 corresponding to age ranges of 3-8, 8-11, 11-14 and 14-18, respectively instead of 10+2+3 pattern. There will be no exploitation and effective universal teaching culture in the entire country will flourish immediately after enforcement of NEP-2019,” Sridhar maintained.

The members demanded that provision of School Management Committee (SMC) for unaided private schools should be removed from Chapter 7 & 8 of the Draft National Education Policy 2019. They also demanded extending the time limit by more than two months for filing objections related to its negative effects before its final approval from the Union Cabinet, as last date for filing the objections is June 30, 2019.

Others who attended the workshop included Sanjeev Luthra, President JKPSA Unit Jammu; D Shashi Kumar, Secretary KAMS; Srinivasan, President MICSA; John Xavier from Chennai; D K Singh from Bihar; K Tulsi from Andhra Pradesh; R D Singh from Punjab; Girish Sachdeva from Punjab, Divya, Mansoor Ali and Manohar.