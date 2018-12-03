Workshop for school administrators concludes

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: A three-day Workshop on ‘Recent Trends and Issues in School Administration and Leadership’ organised for the school administrators of District Kishtwar, from November 29 at Govt. Boys Higher Secondary School, Kishtwar concluded here on Monday.

The workshop was organised by the Department of Educational Studies, Central University of Jammu under the PMMMNMTT scheme of Govt. of India in collaboration with the CEO of Kishtwar district.

About 40 school administrators of Kishtwar District participated in the workshop. The programme-coordinators, Dr. Asit K. Mantry and Dr. Ravi Vanguri briefed the genesis of the workshop. The Chief Education Officer Tariq Hussain Foza, inaugurated the workshop. During the workshop, the key-note speaker Ashok Kumar, Principal, DIET, Kishtwar addressed that problems in school administration emergesfrom several dimensions,which can be resolved with an effective leadership. In his valedictory address, Dr. Dharmendra Singh, Head, Department of Educational Studies, Central University of Jammu, stressed on role and accountabilities of school administrators for maintaining a sustainable society and nation.

The key resources persons of the workshop were Subhash Sharma, ZEO, Paddar, M.A Qazi, Lecturer, DIET, Kishtwar, N.A Itoo, District Co-ordinator, Samagra Shikshya, Banihal, Prahalad Bhagat, Principal of the Govt. Boys HSS along with Dr. Asit Mantry and Dr. Ravi Vanguri, Assistant Professors, CUJ. Dr. Ravi Vanguri, Associate Coordinator of the workshop proposed a vote of thanks.