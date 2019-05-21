Workshop begins on ‘Internet of Things’

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The Department of Higher Education in collaboration with UniConverge Technologies Private Limited organised five days workshop on Internet of Things (IoT) in premises of GGM Science College, Jammu. Prof Anju Bhasin, Vice Chancellor, Cluster University of Jammu, Jammu, was the Chief Guest, who inaugurated the workshop. Prof Anju Bhasin appreciated the initiative taken by the Higher Education Department to train the faculty in a specific skill set to make students not the job-seekers but job-providers. The formal welcome address was presented by Dr S P Sarswat, Principal, GGM Science College, Jammu. The resource persons for the workshop were Kaushlendra Singh Sisodia, Rishabh Kumar and John Babu from UniConverge Technologies Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru. Faculty members from various Government Degree Colleges of Jammu Division, GCET and some private engineering colleges will be attending the workshop.
