Working without wages since 28 months, BDA casual labourers stage protest

BHADARWAH: Demanding release of withheld wages, scores of causal labourers engaged by Bhadarwah Development Authority (BDA) held a protest at Bhadarwah on Thursday.

The causal labourers – both men and women – assembled at the lawns of Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) Sarna under the banner of BDA Casual Labourers Union and Chenab Valley Workers Union (CVWU), demanded release of their wages, which have not been paid since 28 months at a stretch. They accused Chief Executive Officer BDA of ignoring their plight.

Protestors while raising slogans against the authorities especially CEO Dr Rajinder Prasad Khajuria for making false promises and even harassing them of dire consequences, whenever they demand wages. As per agitating labourers, they have not been paid wages since March 2017.

The protestors said that the BDA is one of the most cash rich authority of Jammu province and has sufficient funds but didn’t pay them.

They said that they have taken up their grievance with concerned authorities time and again but their pleas had fallen on deaf ears.

Meanwhile President CVWU Tariq Zargar also joined the protesting labourers and said that they have extended their support to the poor labourers and will fight tooth and nail for their cause.

Tariq Zargar appealed to the Governor Satya Pal Malik to intervene personally and direct concerned authorities to release all their pending wages forthwith.