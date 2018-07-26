Working still, 650 Kgs of Lahan, 15 litres of illicit liquor destroyed

Share Share 0 Share 0

KATHUA: Excise Department destroyed one working still, 650 Kgs of Lahan and 15 litres of illicit liquor during different raids carried out against illicit distilation in Excise Range Kathua.

On the directions of the Excise Commissioner M Raju and supervision of Deputy Excise Commissioner (Executive), Jammu Syed Muried Hussain Shah, the Excise Team Kathua led by ETO Rohit Sharma and Inspectors Excise Arun Kumar and Sanjeev Khajuria along with SI Amit Sharma, Excise Guards Rajinder Singh, Shamsher Dev Singh, Akeel Ahmed, Kunwar Singh and Balbir Singh raided the Jaraiae and Tarf Sanji areas of Kathua District to arrest the menace of illicit distillation of liquor.

In the process one working still, more than 650 Kgs of Lahan and 15 litres of illicit liquor was recovered by the raiding team from State land and later destroyed on spot.