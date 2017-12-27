Working still, 1,100 Kgs of Lahan destroyed in excise raids

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: In order to curb the menace of illicit distillation of liquor, the Excise Department Jammu tightened its noose on violators of the various provisions of the J&K Excise Act in entire Jammu Division.

On the directions of the Excise Commissioner Mohd. Javed Khan and supervision of Deputy Excise Commissioner (Executive), Jammu Syed Muried Hussain Shah, the Excise Team Kathua led by ETO Excise Range Kathua, Vikas Anand, ETO Eradication and Enforcement Wing Jammu, Rohit Sharma and Inspectors Excise Arun Kumar, Sanjeev Khajuria and Sanjeev Gupta, SI Vikas Khajuria, along with Excise Guards Vijay Kumar and Balbir Singh raided the Mirpur Jaggu, Sumwan and Jarraie areas of Kathua District to arrest the menace of illicit distillation of liquor.

In the process one working still and 1,100 Kgs of Lahan, raw material of illicit liquor were recovered by the raiding team from State Land and later destroyed on spot.